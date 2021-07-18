TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $75,738.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,529.30 or 0.99917303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

