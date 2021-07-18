Apollo Currency Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $382,196.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $38.29 million and approximately $382,196.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00233012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

