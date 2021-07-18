Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the June 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

