Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in June

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CNNEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

