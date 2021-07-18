Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $504,667.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and approximately $504,667.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.20 or 0.99970967 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033549 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006464 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050994 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008518 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
