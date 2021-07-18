Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $504,667.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $69.73 million and approximately $504,667.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.20 or 0.99970967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 278,052,246 coins and its circulating supply is 264,215,030 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.