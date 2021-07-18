iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IPIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 17,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396. iPic Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.