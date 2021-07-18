Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cactus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $35.91. 361,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

