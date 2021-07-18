Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $936,531.41 and $347.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

