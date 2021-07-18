Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.17

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $6,662.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00222782 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,550,012 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.