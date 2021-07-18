Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 55.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 68,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,534. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

