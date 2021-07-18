Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Update

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.92. 999,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,736. The company has a market capitalization of $962.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.