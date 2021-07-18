Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 92,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

