Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

