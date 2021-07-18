Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Up 63.9% in June

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.61. The stock had a trading volume of 835,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.90. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

