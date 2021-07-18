Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 891,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock valued at $219,715,156 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.