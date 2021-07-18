DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0022 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. DopeCoin has a market cap of $260,145.90 and approximately $18,374.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00376390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

