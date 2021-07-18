CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $939,123.13 and $4,006.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00800600 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.