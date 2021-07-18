Hord 1-Day Volume Hits $113,361.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $113,361.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00147680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,776.22 or 0.99889058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,131,724 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

