First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 639,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,891. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10.

