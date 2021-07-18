The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) to Buy

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other research reports. raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Champion Iron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of CIAFF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.94. 24,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

