Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $22.40 million and $942,076.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,195,562 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

