Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Declines By 47.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.4 days.

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

