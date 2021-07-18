QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QC stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. QC has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Get QC alerts:

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.