Quantis Network Achieves Market Cap of $12,602.57 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $12,602.57 and $4.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

