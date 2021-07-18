Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
