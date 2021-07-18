Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

