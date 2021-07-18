Mithril Trading Down 14.2% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00284768 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

