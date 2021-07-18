ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $4,114,640.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $4,114,640.00.

Shares of ZI remained flat at $$49.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 822,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,005. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 497.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

