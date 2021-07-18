Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agenus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Agenus by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 1,485,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.