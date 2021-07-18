Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Declines By 41.7%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEYMF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$19.00 during midday trading on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

