Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNMCY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Suncorp Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Shares of SNMCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.