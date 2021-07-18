ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Cap of $20,896.91

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. ARAW has a market cap of $20,896.91 and approximately $1,916.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.04 or 0.00801696 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

