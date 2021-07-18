Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $110.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.11 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $444.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $453.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.88 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $511.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 806,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,053. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.