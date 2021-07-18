Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.87. The company had a trading volume of 175,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.53. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.