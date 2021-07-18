Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MRKR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 585,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,885. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

