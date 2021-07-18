Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MRKR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 585,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,885. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
