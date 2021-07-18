Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 53.1% in June

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,024,975 shares of company stock worth $6,890,554. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 605,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 115,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 430,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,859. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

