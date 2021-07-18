Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $823.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $815.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.40 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:DY traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. 220,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,237. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

