$108.55 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $108.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.27 million and the highest is $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $475.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 1,099,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

