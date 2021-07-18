DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $52,284.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008530 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,259,875 coins and its circulating supply is 55,128,909 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

