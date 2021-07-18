LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 950,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

