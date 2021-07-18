Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $823.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. 917,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,421. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.