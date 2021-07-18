MannKind Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 11,975 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 327% compared to the average volume of 2,805 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,790. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

