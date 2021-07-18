Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 311,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,267. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 97,755 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $270,781.35. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

