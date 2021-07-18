Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $975,718.59 and approximately $8,208.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00810962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,777,760,517,574 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

