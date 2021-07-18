FLETA Hits Market Cap of $11.00 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00810962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.