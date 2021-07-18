Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

