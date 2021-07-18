Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.