Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

