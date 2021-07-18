Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.23.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,379. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

