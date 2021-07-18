Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE:RFI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.69. 26,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,365. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.