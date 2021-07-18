Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 37,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

