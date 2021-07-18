Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENZN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 37,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
