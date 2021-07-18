Pizza Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.35 million and $2,355.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001504 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.80 or 0.01348506 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

